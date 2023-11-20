PIC: Priyanka Chopra looks happy as she enjoys day out with daughter Malti Marie in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January last year. They both bond with the little munchkin as parents, and they often share his most adorable pictures and videos. Now, a picture of Priyanka enjoying a day out with her daughter in Los Angeles surfaced.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas enjoy a day out together

A picture on Instagram shows Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra stepping out to soak up the sun in Los Angeles. The actress looked happy and was even seen laughing.

For a casual day, Priyanka wore a white shirt as can be seen in the picture while her daughter Malti wore a denim jacket, white lowers, and a colorful-looking hat. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra on how motherhood has made her fragile

During an interview with Today.com, Chopra said that motherhood has made her a lot more ‘fragile’. She added that like many new mothers, she has many doubts. “I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self-worth or confidence but what it has impacted - it’s made me a lot more wary,” said the 41-year-old actress. She said that every day she questions what mistake she is going to make, or how she is going to mess it up.

“How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this,” Priyanka added. She also talked about instilling confidence in Malti Marie, and how one has to start when they are born.

