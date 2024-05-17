PIC: Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with her ‘Strawberry days’ selfie, Nick Jonas comments THIS

Priyanka Chopra is one of those global stars who often gives a peek into her life to her fans through social media. Minutes ago, she dropped a breathtaking selfie of herself in which she looked stunning, as always.

Not just her millions of followers, her husband Nick Jonas was also blown away by her beauty. Read on to know what he commented on his wife’s picture.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest selfie gets big love from husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently ‘feeding her soul’ by being home after wrapping the shoot for her upcoming Hollywood film. While spending time with her daughter and their family, the actress also made her fans swoon over her with a new selfie.

Minutes ago, on May 17, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared a photo in which her captivating eyes did all the talking. Sharing a glimpse of her pretty pink face and blow-dried hair, she wrote, “Strawberry days.”

Take a look:

Soon after, her husband Nick Jonas came to the comments section to drop a love-filled comment. He wrote, "Wow. Gorgeous."

Take a look:

Nick Jonas drops warm Mother’s Day post for Priyanka Chopra

The American actor and singer Nick Jonas hasn’t shied away from expressing his profound love for his wife on social media. Recently, on Mother’s Day, he grabbed the opportunity to express his gratitude to his wife, mother Denise, and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

Sharing multiple images of PeeCee, their daughter Malti Marie, and his mothers, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen sharing the screen with actors like Idris Elba and John Cena in their upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

