PIC: Priyanka Chopra needs no makeup to look stunning; actress’ Sunday selfie is proof

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses, not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. It is always a visual treat for the fans when she drops her pictures on her social media. But the actor never fails to leave all her fans stunned with her gorgeous photos and we bet her latest selfie is going to make you start your Monday on quite a fresh note. Scroll down to see the picture.

Priyanka Chopra shares her selfie

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie of her sporting a no-makeup look. In the picture, she can be seen looking towards the sun that is shining bright on her face with droplets of water on it. She has her hair left open and the snap has her neck exposed to the sun as well. Sharing this click, the Love Again star wrote, "Fresh faced Sundays" with a love-struck emoji.

Check out the picture:

Priyanka Chopra drops glimpses of daughter Malti Marie taking videos of herself

Priyanka Chopra seems to be enjoying the little things that her daughter Malti Marie does every day. Earlier, both PeeCee and Nick Jonas shared goofy photos of their little one which were clicked by her. Now, a couple of days ago, the international sensation took to her Instagram stories and dropped multiple videos in which we can see Malti’s head and only a part of her face.

Advertisement

Sharing the reason behind the clips taken from varied angles, Bajirao Mastani actress revealed that they were captured by their two-year-old daughter. In the caption of the video, Priyanka wrote, “Now it's videos too. We’re evolving.”

Check it out:

A couple of days ago, the Citadel actress also shared a photo of her little bundle of joy having a blast in a box full of black and white colored small balls. Lying flat on them, Malti seemed to be super happy. Through the caption of the picture, PC revealed that every day, her daughter surprises her by doing such little things.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, the actress is all geared up to star in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara which will also see Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Fans are super excited for this film but there are no updates about the same.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra drops aww-dorable glimpses of daughter Malti Marie taking videos of herself; 'we're evolving'