PIC: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas celebrate three years of engagement: A blink and a lifetime at the same time

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared romantic pictures as they completed three years of togetherness. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

and Nick Jonas had an infamous engagement concealing their bond on July 19, 2018. Nick asked the question to Priyanka in Greece as he waited till midnight after Priyanka’s birthday (18 July) to propose to the actress. The couple got married on December 2, 2018. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a beautiful romantic picture of the couple. The two of them are holding hands in the image and the lovely ring can be seen. In the wonderful caption, Priyanka wrote, “My everything… 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you.”

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picturesque image of the couple. Both Nick and Priyanka are sitting by the sea for a lovely date evening. The picture is from 3 years ago when Nick proposed to Priyanka. Nick wrote a lovely caption along with the wonderful picture, which read, “3 years ago today”. Priyanka’s comment on the picture however takes the cake. She lovingly wrote, “Thank you for asking jaan..”. Several fans commented wonderful things on the picture. One user wrote, “u both look amazing together”. Another user wrote, “happy anniversary to both of you”.

Take a look at the posts:

Priyanka Chopra yesterday celebrated her 39th birthday. Many people from the film fraternity wished her including , Janhvi Kapoor, Tarun Mansukhani, and others. Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared two lovely pictures of the actress to wish her. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

