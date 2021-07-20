  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PIC: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas celebrate three years of engagement: A blink and a lifetime at the same time

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared romantic pictures as they completed three years of togetherness. Scroll further to check out the pictures.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:05 am
PIC: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas celebrate three years of engagement: A blink and a lifetime at the same time PIC: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas celebrate three years of engagement: A blink and a lifetime at the same time
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an infamous engagement concealing their bond on July 19, 2018. Nick asked the question to Priyanka in Greece as he waited till midnight after Priyanka’s birthday (18 July) to propose to the actress. The couple got married on December 2, 2018. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a beautiful romantic picture of the couple. The two of them are holding hands in the image and the lovely ring can be seen. In the wonderful caption, Priyanka wrote, “My everything… 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you.” 

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picturesque image of the couple. Both Nick and Priyanka are sitting by the sea for a lovely date evening. The picture is from 3 years ago when Nick proposed to Priyanka. Nick wrote a lovely caption along with the wonderful picture, which read, “3 years ago today”. Priyanka’s comment on the picture however takes the cake. She lovingly wrote, “Thank you for asking jaan..”. Several fans commented wonderful things on the picture. One user wrote, “u both look amazing together”. Another user wrote, “happy anniversary to both of you”. 

Take a look at the posts:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra yesterday celebrated her 39th birthday. Many people from the film fraternity wished her including Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Tarun Mansukhani, and others. Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared two lovely pictures of the actress to wish her. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

Also Read| PICS: Nick Jonas wishes ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra on her 39th birthday: You deserve all the happiness

Credits :Priyanka Chopra InstagramNick Jonas Instagram

You may like these
Priyanka Chopra shares a lovely 4th of July throwback PIC with Nick Jonas: My firework
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lavish LA home; Take a look at the white interiors & surreal backyard view
Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra said Nick Jonas watched Mary Kom by himself when he missed her
Happy Father’s Day: Priyanka Chopra’s PICS features her and Nick Jonas’ dads as she wishes them
Katrina Kaif lauds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' COVID 19 fundraiser for India & amplifies it: Great Initiative
Nick Jonas appeals with Priyanka Chopra to support COVID 19 fundraiser for India: Every contribution matters
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas celebrate three years of FAKE engagement: just look at his photo in London the day before! Did he cut his hair at night for this photo? This is a fake photo, just like the date on it. Only on old cameras and polaroids the shooting date is marked with such orange numbers!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

the engagement was sponsored by Tiffany's, right?

Anonymous 7 hours ago

2 more years then usa citizenship n tgen divorce check timings

Anonymous 9 hours ago

LMAO!!!:):):) Who filmed them on Polaroid during their "date"?:)

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Everything is staged by them. They pay a paparazzi to click them 24/7 for their fake promo show.