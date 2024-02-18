PIC: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ little one Malti Marie looks aww-adorable as she plays in ball pit; actress says THIS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, and she has since become the center of their world. The proud parents frequently take to social media to share heartwarming moments of their family life. Recently, Priyanka shared an adorable picture of Malti delightfully immersed in playtime within a ball pit, radiating pure happiness. Priyanka's caption added an extra touch of sweetness to the moment.

Priyanka Chopra has THIS reaction to Malti Marie’s happy moment in ball pit

On Sunday, February 18, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a delightful moment with her followers, presenting a picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, nestled in a pit filled with black and silver colored balls. Malti looked adorable in a knitted green co-ord set, paired with white socks, and wore the sweetest smile as she enjoyed her playtime.

In the caption, Priyanka couldn't contain her awe, expressing, “R u kidding me?! (face holding back tears and heart eyes emoji) @maltimarie.”

The picture of Malti seems to be from the birthday celebration of Priyanka's close friends, Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw's children, Rowe and Grey. Priyanka extended her gratitude in the caption, writing, “Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw.”

Reacting to the lovely picture of Malti Marie, admirers and celebrities alike showered love in the comments section. One person exclaimed, “Awww Malti smile she is so cute,” while another wrote, “Precious little bean.” A comment read, “she's soooo adorable i love her smile, she always looks so happy,” and another stated, “Omg she looks like mini priyanka and nick.”

Priyanka’s cousin Mannara Chopra, who recently participated in Bigg Boss 17, affectionately called Malti a “Cutie.”

Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming post for Nick Jonas and Malti Marie on Valentine’s Day

On February 14, the day of love, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt message for her husband, Nick Jonas, commemorating their bond with a romantic selfie and a throwback picture from their wedding. The post also featured an adorable picture of their daughter, Malti Marie. In the caption, Priyanka quoted Rumi, writing, “My forever Valentine's. Your heart knows the way, run in that direction.”

