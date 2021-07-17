  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PIC: Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph in black swimsuit, enjoys ‘Pri Birthday’ weekend vibes

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has kick-started her birthday weekend on a stylish note. To mark the eve of her birthday, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning sunkissed selfie
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2021 10:46 pm
Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘Pri Birthday’ weekend vibes Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph in black swimsuit (Pic credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to turn a year older on Sunday, July 18. To kick-start her birthday weekend, the Desi Girl took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek at what her ‘Pri-Birthday’ weekend vibes look like. In the picture shared by her, Priyanka Chopra can be seen relaxing on a patio. Enjoying the sunny weather, Priyanka raised the temperature in a black swimsuit that was accessorised with statement boxed-shaped sunglasses. Messy hair caressing her cheeks completed the gorgeous bikini look of the actor.

 

It is highly possible that the Baywatch actor might celebrate her 39th birthday in London this year. Her latest selfie is a testimony that Priyanka is gearing up for having a gala time on her birthday weekend. Although her birthday plans have been kept under wraps, Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram stories have raised curiosity in the minds of her fans. Just earlier in the day, the Global diva was spotted making lemonade enjoying the summer vibes. Moreover, another picture also sees her transforming into a water baby as she enjoys the ‘mermaid life’.

 

Click HERE to see.

A few hours ago, Priyanka shared a selfie in which she cladded a yellow top paired with blue denims. Keeping the yellow theme in mind, the actress captioned her selfie as ‘making lemonade’. Talking about her professional front, she had wrapped up her project Text For You earlier this year. In addition to this, Priyanka has been shooting for the film, Citadel in the UK in collaboration with Richard Madden

ALSO READ| Beard or no beard, Priyanka Chopra is love struck by Nick Jonas either way

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

You may like these
Priyanka Chopra love struck by brother Siddharth Chopra and GF Neelam Upadhyaya's mushy photos
Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to brother Siddharth & mom in law Denise Jonas; See PICS
Wimbledon 2021: Priyanka Chopra & Ayushmann Khurrana congratulate ‘G.O.A.T’ Novak Djokovic on lifting the cup
Priyanka Chopra calls Dilip Kumar’s demise an ‘end of an era’; Says ‘His contribution to arts is invaluable’
Priyanka Chopra wishes her Dil Dhadakne Do costar Ranveer Singh ‘Happy Birthday’; Shares PIC
Priyanka Chopra shares a lovely 4th of July throwback PIC with Nick Jonas: My firework