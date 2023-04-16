PIC: Priyanka Chopra relishes mangoes while getting ready for Citadel promotions in London

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, she is busy with the promotion of her upcoming series Citadel which will release on April 28 on Amazon Prime. Recently, the desi girl shared a picture of her enjoying mangoes and we just can’t take our eyes off it.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys mango during Citadel promotions

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a picture of her relishing the mangoes while getting ready for the Citadel promotions in London. In the picture, she was seen in bathrobe while her hair was being styles by her stylist and she was sitting on the chair having mangoes. Along with the picture, she wrote, ‘A moment for me and (mango emoji)’. Moreover, before that photo, she also shared boomerang of mango with a passport and asked her fans if it is legal to smuggle mangoes.

Here are the pictures

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

