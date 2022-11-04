PIC: Priyanka Chopra relishes naan, paneer and other Indian delicacies, says ‘home food is the best’

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai a few days ago, and the actress has been super excited about this trip. Not only is the trip special because she returned to Mumbai after three long years, but also because it is her first trip after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie earlier this year. The actress has been making heads turn with her stylish appearances in the city, and has been making the most of her time in Mumbai. She has also been sharing glimpses on Instagram, and in her recent picture, she expressed her excitement as she enjoyed a home-cooked Indian meal. Priyanka Chopra enjoys a desi feast

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a picture that shows her posing on a couch with a table full of delicious Indian food in front of her. The actress can be seen really excited as she pointed at all the food in front of her, and in her caption, she expressed her joy as she got to relish home-cooked Indian food every day since she returned. On the table, one can see various types of curries, paneer, aloo soya, rice, daal, naan, and many other food items. “Everyday. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well fed! #HomeFoodIsTheBest,” wrote Priyanka. She also thanked her friend and filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey, and wrote, “Thank you @mubinarattonsey and Aunty, Sister Laali, Vivek and Aziz Master!” Check out her Instagram story below!

Priyanka Chopra’s stylish appearances in Mumbai Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai’s plush hotel, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in a blue bralette top with a matching pantsuit. Before this, she also shared a video as she visited Marine Drive for just a few moments. She was seen in an all-white outfit, and sharing the video, she wrote, "Pit stop at an old haunt... Even if just for a minute. Mumbai, I've missed you! Now back to work." Priyanka Chopra’s work front On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Russo brothers' Citadel. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

