PIC: Priyanka Chopra says ‘being home is feeding my soul’ as she drops entrancing view from Los Angeles abode

Priyanka Chopra is a widely acclaimed actress who has carved a unique space for herself globally. She has had quite a busy schedule as she completed the shoot of her next, Heads Of State. Currently, the actress is having a great time at her home in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, taking to her social media handle, the actress has been on a sharing spree as she offered a picturesque view of her Los Angeles home. Check it out.

Priyanka Chopra drops a captivating glimpse of her Los Angeles home

A while back, Priyanka Chopra hopped onto her Instagram stories and dropped a series of pictures and videos while enjoying the times at her home. Among a series of pictures shared on her account, the one that stood out was an entrancing view from her Los Angeles abode. A captivating panoramic view from her terrace featured city lights. The picture was captioned, “Being home..is feeding my soul.”

In addition to this, she also shared her blurry selfie clicked against a glass from what appears to be her bedroom. "Oh hey…," she wrote in the caption. The second post was a video of her as she got her make-up done.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra wraps up Heads Of State shoot

It was nearly a week back on May 8; PeeCee dropped a wrap-up reel post for her movie Heads of State. The video was a compilation of her experience on the sets and some special moments with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

She captioned the post, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always..”

Discussing her experience and expressing gratitude, Chopra penned, “This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honor to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Take a look:

After Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra is now looking forward to shooting for The Bluff. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in her lineup.

