PIC: Priyanka Chopra shares sweet glimpse into Malti Marie and her mother-daughter moment; it's all love
Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable glimpse into daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas which offered a beautiful mother-daughter moment. Check it out!
Priyanka Chopra, the global icon often shares pictures and videos of her daughter and her family on social media to keep her fans updated. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cutesy glimpse into her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas showcasing a beautiful mother-daughter moment. She also wrote a short yet cute message through emojis.
Priyanka Chopra shares sweet glimpse into Malti Marie and her mother-daughter moment
On October 25, Priyanka Chopra dropped a heartwarming glimpse into Malti Marie's offering an adorable mother-daughter moment. In the pictures, Priyanka and her daughter's fingers can be seen interlocked in a very cute way. Sharing the picture, Chopra added a world and a red heart emoji. Have a look:
The actress recently opened up about motherhood and how it impacted her life. In an interview with Today.com, Priyanka Chopra said that motherhood has made her a lot more ‘fragile’. Revealing how she had doubts like other new moms, the 41-year-old actress said, "I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self-worth or confidence but what it has impacted - it’s made me a lot more wary."
“How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this,” Priyanka added. She also opened up about instilling confidence in Malti Marie and how to start after one is born.
