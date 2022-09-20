PIC: Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with baby Malti during ‘lunch break’ at UN General Assembly

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York City, where she is attending the ongoing United Nations General Assembly. Priyanka, who was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by UNICEF in 2016, was one of the speakers at the UN General Assembly, and she attended the event along with her nine-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress gave an empowering speech about child rights, and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her lunch break, she also spent time with baby Malti, and shared a cute picture with her.

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of baby Malti on her Instagram stories and posts. Yesterday, as the actress took a lunch break during the UN General Assembly, she made sure she spent time with her daughter. The picture gives a little glimpse of baby Malti’s cute little arms, and Priyanka shared the picture with the caption, “Lunch break #unga." The actress also shared an Instagram post in which she can be seen posing with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman, Somaya Faruqi and Judith Hill. She also shared other pictures and videos from the UN event.