PIC: Priyanka Chopra turns photographer as daughter Malti Marie spends playdate with elder sister Krishna Sky

Priyanka Chopra has finally wrapped up a shoot for her upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State. All she wants to do now is to spend enough time with her ‘angels,’ husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.

Minutes ago, she dropped a picture of her little girl enjoying her playdate with her elder sister and PeeCee’s niece, Krishna Sky. Read on!

Priyanka Chopra drops a glimpse of Malti Marie’s playtime with her elder sister

As much as global sensation Priyanka Chopra likes to spend her time reading scripts and shooting on sets, the mommy dearest grabs every opportunity that lets her stay with her family. As she is back to base after nearly a year of shooting for Heads of State, she decided to reunite with the fam and take daughter Malti Marie on a playdate.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Anjaana Anjaani actress dropped an image of Malti sitting beside her elder sister Krishna Sky. As the kids were engrossed in playing with colorful toys, PeeCee turned photographer and captured that sweet memory on her mobile phone. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Reunited.”

Take a look: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note on Mother’s Day

A couple of days ago, on Mother’s Day, the actress shared some unseen glimpses with her daughter Malti and her two moms, Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. As she wished everyone on this big day, she also thanked these women in her life, along with Nick Jonas, for making her a mother.

Advertisement

Her post read, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.”

She added in her warm note, “As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas.”

PeeCee concluded by penning, “And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful.”

Take a look:

Priyanka recently joined the team of To Kill a Tiger as executive producer and the wildlife documentary titled Tiger as the narrator.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops fun relatable post complaining about daughter Malti Marie’s toys and it is every mom ever