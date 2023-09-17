PIC: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra drops sweet birthday post for ‘gorgeous’ son-in-law Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, who is a popular American singer and husband of global star, Priyanka Chopra, celebrated his 31st birthday on September 16. His fans and friends flooded social media with warm wishes. Last night, Priyanka too wished her husband with an absolutely mushy post. Now, a while ago, PeeCee’s mother, Madhu Chopra also shared a beautiful post wishing Nick on his birthday.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra’s post for Nick Jonas

On September 17, Madhu Chopra shared a beautiful family picture featuring her along with Priyanka and Nick. The adorable picture seems to be clicked during one of their vacations. The post was accompanied with the caption that read, “Wishing my gorgeous son in law Nick a very happy birthday with a red heart and party popper emoji”. Have a look:



Soon after the post was shared, fans were seen dropping sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Beautiful family added with red heart emojis” while another fan commented, “Happiest birthday Matarani bless him always”

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘the greatest joy’ of her life

Taking to Instagram, the Desi Girl also posted a romantic post for the husband. The post was accompanied with a sweet caption which read, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible, shown me peace like I have never known, and loving like only you can, I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true. Happy birthday baby.” Have a look:

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick are amongst one of the most adored celebrity couples. The relationship of the two grabbed a great deal of attention. However, the two finally sealed the deal in 2018 in a grand wedding affair. Nearly four year after the marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl through surrogacy last year in January 2022. The couple named her, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Work front

Priyanka made headlines recently after she appeared in the series, Citadel. She was seen alongside Richard Madden. The actress won hearts with her action avatar. Next, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is all set to go on floors soon. She also a Hollywood film titled Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

