PIC: Proud dad Rohit Shetty gets emotional as son Ishaan joins film school; Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty REACT

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently busy hosting his show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and developing new films for his cop universe. Amid his busy schedule, the director took time out for his son Ishaan Shetty, who is starting a new journey at a film school. Rohit shared an emotional post as he is dropping his son at the film school. Many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty have reacted to the post.

Rohit Shetty drops son Ishaan at film school

Rohit Shetty became a proud father as his son Ishaan Shetty started his further education at the Central Film School in London. On Saturday, July 22, Rohit shared a photo on his Instagram, where he and his son can be seen outside the film school, where Ishaan will begin his journey to enter the film industry. The father-son duo can be seen twinning in all-black outfits paired with white shoes, with Rohit’s arm around Ishaan.

Rohit shared the post and captioned it as, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school… Time flies…”

Soon after Rohit shared the post, many celebrities took to the comments and congratulated the proud dad. Actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “wow! Amazing! God bless!”, while Rohit Roy said, “All the best to gen next!!”. Comedian Kiku Sharda also wished Rohit and his son by saying, “To new beginnings.. best wishes to him."

Singer Rahul Vaidya called him a “great father” and Shilpa Shetty commented, “Oh Wow! Wishing him all the best.” R Madhavan also expressed his wishes and said, “All the very very best. He will make you proud.” Other celebrities including Anupam Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Rajneesh Duggal also wished them lots of love and luck.

Rohit Shetty’s work front

Rohit Shetty’s last film Cirkus released in December 2022, starring Ranveer Singh. He recently finished shooting for the 13th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, in South Africa. Rohit is working on a web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. His next installment in the cop universe, Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, will release in 2024. The director is also developing the next part in the Golmaal franchise.

