PIC: Rajeev Sen shares a note for his 'strongest' sister Sushmita Sen after she suffers heart attack

On Thursday, actress Sushmita Sen shocked everyone after she revealed that she suffered a heart attack a 'couple of days back'. She shared a picture with her dad and shared her health update with fans. Soon after she shared the news, her fans and friends from the industry were seen their best wishes. They were seen calling her a 'fighter'. Her brother Rajeev Sen too dropped a note for Sushmita and called her the 'strongest'.

Rajeev Sen pens a note for sister Sushmita Sen

Rajeev took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his sister. In the picture, the brother-sister duo is happily posing for the camera. Along with the picture, Rajeev wrote a sweet note for Sushmita. He wrote, "To my strongest. Bhai loves u the most" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack

Sushmita, in her post, also wrote that she got angioplasty done and everything is fine now. She also thanked people for their timely aid and constructive action. She wrote that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and angioplasty is done. She added that her cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. She further wrote that she has to thank a lot of people for their 'timely aid and constructive action'. Sushmita will share another post for that. In the end, she said that her post was just to keep her fans and well-wishers informed about the good news.

In no time, her colleagues from the industry were seen wishing her a speedy recovery. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Gauahar Khan, Sameera Reddy and others showered love on her. Even fans were seen sending her love and warm wishes.

Work front

Sushmita is all set to be seen in the third season of Aarya. The first two instalments proved to be a hit affair and the audience loved watching her in a different avatar. The release date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Sushmita Sen revealed why she deserved to win the Miss India title and not Aishwarya Rai