PIC: Rajkummar Rao catches Janhvi Kapoor red-handed during Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot; Here's what happened
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be playing Mahendra and Mahima.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have reunited for their next film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. They were seen earlier in a horror comedy Roohi. Backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a cricket drama. Well, the shooting started a couple of months back. It looks like both Janhvi and Rajkummar are having a lot of fun at the set. Actors have shared a couple of pictures which is looking like they are teasing each other.
Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram stories shared a picture of Rajkummar in which he is seen sleeping on a chair during the shoot and she also captioned it as ‘Hard at work and @rajkummar_rao” along with the hashtag MrandMrsMahi. Well, the latter also got the chance and he caught Janhvi red-handed sleeping. He immediately clicked the picture and shared it on his Instagram. He wrote, “Dreaming hard Do Not Disturb @janhvi”. However, in an earlier story, he replied to Janhvi’s working hard comment. He wrote, “Sapna dekhna bahot zaroori hai Mrs Mahi `kyunki ‘kabhi kabhi ek sapne ko poora karne ke liye 2 logon ki zaroorat hoti hai.”
Check out their pictures here:
About Mr and Mrs Mahi:
Sharan Sharma's directorial debut was in 2020 with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. In Mr.and Mrs. Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janvhi Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima. The movie was supposed to be released in theatres on October 7 of this year.
Announcing Mr And Mrs Mahi, Karan Johar wrote, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October 2022 (sic).”
