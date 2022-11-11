PIC: Rajkummar Rao catches Janhvi Kapoor red-handed during Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot; Here's what happened

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have reunited for their next film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. They were seen earlier in a horror comedy Roohi. Backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a cricket drama. Well, the shooting started a couple of months back. It looks like both Janhvi and Rajkummar are having a lot of fun at the set. Actors have shared a couple of pictures which is looking like they are teasing each other.

Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram stories shared a picture of Rajkummar in which he is seen sleeping on a chair during the shoot and she also captioned it as ‘Hard at work and @rajkummar_rao” along with the hashtag MrandMrsMahi. Well, the latter also got the chance and he caught Janhvi red-handed sleeping. He immediately clicked the picture and shared it on his Instagram. He wrote, “Dreaming hard Do Not Disturb @janhvi”. However, in an earlier story, he replied to Janhvi’s working hard comment. He wrote, “Sapna dekhna bahot zaroori hai Mrs Mahi `kyunki ‘kabhi kabhi ek sapne ko poora karne ke liye 2 logon ki zaroorat hoti hai.”