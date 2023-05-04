PIC: Rajkummar Rao reviews Priyanka Chopra's Love Again after he attends the premiere in New York

Global star Priyanka Chopra is on a promotional spree! After wrapping up Citadel promotions and slaying at Met Gala 2023, the actress is now on to her next, Love Again. On Wednesday, Priyanka and the entire team of Love Again hosted a premiere in New York. The film also features Sam Heughan in the lead role. The grand premiere was attended by Nick Jonas and the family. Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao was also seen marking his presence.

Rajkummar Rao praises Priyanka Chopra's Love Again

A while ago, Rajkummar took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with Priyanka. The duo reunited in New York and it was all things amazing. Rao even attended the star-studded premiere of Love Again. In the picture, Priyanka is seen sporting a white high-neck gown while Rajkummar is seen donning a red t-shirt paired with a denim jacket. The actor was all praise for Priyanka's performance. Along with the picture, he shared his review. Rajkummar wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra on #LoveAgain. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again." Have a look:

For the premiere night, Priyanka stunned in a blue gown that featured a giant bow on her back. She completed her look with on-point makeup and a straight hairdo. On the other hand, her co-star Sam looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Nick was also seen sporting a formal suit. The couple looked all things beautiful on the red carpet. Nick grabbed everyone's attention as he helped his wife with her outfit on the red carpet. Fans were seen reacting to their adorable video.

A fan wrote, "Nick loves her and respects her so much." Another fan wrote, "Really want to see nick and priyanka together in full fledged movie as lead actor and actress real soon." One of the comments also read, "Love how Nick fixes her dress."

Love Again is all set to hit theatres on May 12, 2023. The film revolves around a woman who struggles to live her life after the sudden death of her boyfriend.

Work front

Currently, Priyanka is enjoying rave reviews for her performance in Citadel. She was seen alongside Richard Madden. Next, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She recently announced her next film Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

