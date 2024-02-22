PIC: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose with latter's brother; newlyweds rock floral outfits

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a dreamy wedding on February 21, 2024, in South Goa. They tied the knot at the ITC Grand Goa in the presence of family members, friends, and several Bollywood celebrities. After the wedding, the couple shared their official pictures on social media. Now, a while ago, Jackky's brother Nickky Bhagnani dropped a picture with his brother and bhabhi Rakul.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose with latter's brother

On February 22, taking to his Instagram stories, Nickky Bhagnani shared a picture with his brother Jackky Bhagnani and bhabhi (sister-in-law) Rakul Preet Singh. In the picture, Rakul and Jackky twinned in floral outfits as the actress wore a mini floral jumpsuit while Jackky chose a floral funky shirt and shorts. Both of them rocked sunglasses too.

Sharing the picture, Nickky wrote in capital letters, "Congratulations Bhaia @jackkybhagnani and bhabhi @rakulpreetsingh love you both (hand heart)"

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding outfits

For their big day, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani decided to ditch the vibrant color pallet as they went with subtle shades of ivory and pink. In the official photos they posted online, the couple flaunted million-dollar smiles, holding their partners close to each other.

Rakul looked like a dream in her pastel pink lehenga, which was custom-made by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress wore a skirt embellished with scores of tiny floral motifs bejeweled with pearls, beads, and a lot of glitter. For her choli, she decided to go with a bustier sewn with layers of net fabric in the color matching her lehenga.

On the other hand, Jackky looked dapper in his ivory-hued sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani, which again had intricate floral designs embroidered on it. Exuding royal vibes in that achkan-style outfit, he sported a beautifully tied pagdi matching his choodidaar. It had embroidery at the borders and tiny studs throughout. The actor-producer wore the traditional mojris and channelized his inner Akbar by carrying his dupatta that went in sync with his turban.

The newlyweds made a striking appearance in front of the paparazzi after their wedding. On the other hand, the groom's sister and brother-in-law distributed sweets among the paps as well.

