PIC: Rakul Preet Singh enjoys fiery dinner date with Jackky Bhagnani to celebrate one month anniversary

After news of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding made headlines, everyone was waiting with bated breaths to witness the festivities. Last month, the internet was flooded with inside images from the couple’s wedding that happened in Goa. Can you believe it’s already a month to that? To commemorate their one-month anniversary, the couple decided to go out on a dinner date.

Rakul Preet Singh goes on a dinner date with her husband Jackky Bhagnani on their one-month wedding anniversary

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in South Goa on February 21, 2024. We all saw the couple have a blast at the pre-wedding ceremonies that happened in attendance of their near and dear ones. Today, as the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary, they decided to head out together for a dinner date.

A while ago, the Doctor G actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of a drool-worthy dish. The sushi was being lit up to give the couple a gastronomic experience.

Take a look:

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Insta-official a long time back. Since then, the couple had been posting mushy photos of each other and even dropping cute comments on their posts. So, when they achieve a milestone like this, how could they not express their love for each other? The Chhatriwali actress took to Instagram and dropped an unseen picture from what seems like a fun after-party. Sharing the image, she penned, “And it’s already a month. Time has flown by and so will life!! Love ya to the moon and back. Here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Loverboy Jackky wasn’t behind in expressing his affection to his wife. He made a collage of all the happy memories they shared in the past month and shared it online. He also penned a lengthy note that read, “From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begin, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary, my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet.”

Take a look:

Rakul will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake while Jackky is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, as a producer.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh drops wedding PIC with Jackky Bhagnani to celebrate one month anniversary; ‘Time has flown by'