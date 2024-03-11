PIC: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani send Monday Motivation from the gym; newlyweds twin in quirky hoodies

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who recently got married have been enjoying their honeymoon period currently. After a dreamy wedding in Goa, the couple seem to be enjoying this phase of love and romance in their new marriage. But it looks like the newlyweds are all set to give us all some Monday motivation as they are setting couple goals in the gym. The actress and her producer husband hit the gym wearing cool quirky hoodies and we are absolutely in love with it.