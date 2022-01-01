PIC: Rakul Preet Singh 'walks' into New Year 2022 in style; Don't miss Jackky Bhagnani's lovey dovey comment

It is a new year, a new beginning - time to revamp ourselves and leave the worries of the past in the past. Our B-Town celebs, with their sweet and thoughtful messages, conveyed this to their audience with new year posts. From Varun to Suniel Shetty, numerous celebrities told what the New Year meant for them, and encouraged their audience to have a safe and happy year ahead, one filled with love and laughter. Actress Rakul Singh too, recently took to her Instagram to wish her audience a beautiful, heartfelt message.

In the post shared by Rakul, she looked absolutely ravishing in her formal attire. She sported a gorgeous nude wrap-around top with khaki pants and gave maximum boss lady vibes. Her sleek sunglasses only enhanced the look multifold. However, what really caught our attention was the cute message she penned down along with the post. Starting on a funny note, she wrote about how she hoped for all things positive except COVID. She went on to wish all her audience to have a year where all their dreams come true. Here’s what she wrote: “Walking into 2022 with all things positive except Covid Wishing you all the Healthiest, happiest year here is to all your dreams coming true ! Keep living and loving to the fullest anddddd have a fantastic new year.” Yep, we too hope for all things positive except for the virus that changed the course of our lives! Another thing that was really cute was that the actress’ beau Jackky Bhagnani went all love lovey-dovey on the post and commented with heart emojis. Couple goals, aren’t they?

Check Rakul's post:

Also Read: Ready for sweater weather? Rakul Preet Singh’s airport look proves that she is