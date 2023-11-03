PIC: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Thapki Pyar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2. The actor who attended a special event organized by his fans in Mumbai threw a grand private party attended by several Bollywood celebrities and notable figures. A bunch of inside visuals from the birthday bash surfaced, and now another picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing with actress Jigyasa Singh is making rounds.

A picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing together with Thapki Pyar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party was shared by a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor a while ago. In the pictures, the celebrities can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera. Take a look:

Alia, dressed in a short black dress, donned silver earrings, carried a black bag and sported on-point makeup with her hair left open. On the other hand, Ranbir complemented his wife's look as he wore a white shirt with black pants and orange glasses for the birthday party.

Speaking about the guests, renowned celebrities such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Jawan director Atlee, Salman Khan, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, Mira Rajput, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and many others attended the bash.

Work front

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. She made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film is expected to be a captivating thriller about a prison escape with a core storyline focusing on the close relationship between a brother and sister. Jigra is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Animal alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released on December 1, 2023.

