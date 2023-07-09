PIC: Ranbir Kapoor goes swimming with niece Samara in Italy; Fans gush over his 'hot body'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently returned to Mumbai post holidaying in Dubai with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, jetted off to Italy to give a surprise to his mother Neetu Kapoor. On July 8, the veteran actress celebrated her 65th birthday with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, granddaughter Samara and Ranbir. Alia and Raha skipped the birthday celebration as they are in Mumbai currently. A new picture of Ranbir and Samara from Italy has been doing the rounds on social media and fans are going gaga over his 'hot body'.

Ranbir Kapoor spends time with his family in Italy

Riddhima and her husband Bharat have been sharing glimpses of their Italian vacation on Instagram. The duo shared how Neetu celebrated her birthday with close friends and family. The Kapoor clan stepped out for a lunch date with a view. Bharat, on the other hand, shared a picture of Ranbir and Samara taking a dip in the blue waters. In the picture, Samara was seen enjoying a sunny day in the pool while Ranbir stood next to her. He opted for a shirtless look and wore pants paired with a cap and cool sunnies. The daddy cool looked all things handsome. Have a look:

Soon after his picture was shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. They couldn't stop gushing over his toned body. A fan commented, "Hot handsome." Another fan wrote, "Kya body hai boss." Others were seen dropping fire emojis.

Riddhima Kapoor's birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima shared a happy family picture and penned a special note for her mother. She also mentioned Alia and Raha in her caption. Her post read, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha)."

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was earlier slated to release on August 11. But now, it will release on December 1. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles.

