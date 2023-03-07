PIC: 'Rangeeli Rani' Alia Bhatt wishes everyone on Holi from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets; Fans react

Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Kashmir with her mom Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt to shoot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also took her daughter Raha along with her. Alia and Ranveer Singh's pictures and videos from the sets were leaked on social media and it got netizens quite excited. Today, on the occasion of Holi, Alia dropped a gorgeous picture of herself from the sets. She wished everyone on the auspicious occasion as Rani, the character that she is playing in the film.

Alia Bhatt drops her new look from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

In the picture, Alia is seen sporting a hot pink saree with a green sleeveless blouse. She has completed her look with minimal earrings and nude makeup. She is seen holding a colouful umbrella as she posed for a stunning selfie. Along with it, she wrote, "happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her fans were seen gushing over her look. A fan wrote, "Pyaaari." Another fan wrote, "Wowww." Others were seen wishing her Happy Holi while some were seen dropping red heart emojis. Her BFF Anushka Ranjan was all hearts for her.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 28. Earlier, it was set to release in April this year.

Work front

Alia has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio will start shooting for the film this year. Apart from this, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. It will be released on Netflix soon.

