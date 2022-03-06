PIC: Ranveer Singh flaunts his drool-worthy abs in his recent gym selfie

Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's most brilliant actors and is in a league of his own. The actor has been a fan favourite since his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat. With films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and others, he has proven his acting talent time and time again. After winning hearts with his performance in Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer will now be coming back in a quirky avatar with his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer is a man of many talents. Apart from his class-apart acting, he is also quite the fashionista and a fitness enthusiast. On Saturday, the megastar shared a glimpse of his gym-time on his Instagram story and trust us, the picture will a feast for your eyes!

In the mirror selfie, Ranveer Singh looked no less than a greek god. The actor had his perfect six-pack on display and just wore red track pants. His choice of footwear were neon sneakers which added the eccentric factor that we look for in any of his attires. Oh, and did we tell you that a half pony was involved as well? Like we said, an absolute treat for your eyes!

Take a look at Ranveer's selfie HERE

Coming to his upcoming project ,Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the movie was set to release in February this year but it was pushed owing to the Omicron scare.

However, to everyone’s delight, Ranveer took to social media to drop a special announcement about the release date on Thursday. Along with a quirky video, the actor wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

