PIC: Ranveer Singh looks ripped & tanned as he joins league of 'brawn munde'; Tiger Shroff says he's 'beastin'

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a muscular and tanned photo of himself as he flaunted his buff physique. Seeing his photo, Tiger Shroff reacted and was left in awe.

Actor is among the stars who always manage to leave netizens inspired with their fitness routine. The Gully Boy star often takes fans inside his workout sessions while going live on Instagram and leaves all in awe. Not just this, from time to time, Ranveer even drops his workout photos on social media as a treat for his fans and they tend to go viral. Speaking of this, it seems that Ranveer drove away his mid-week blues by hitting the gym and today, he shared a photo of his 'brawn' look on social media that left Tiger Shroff in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a photo in which he is seen soaking in the sun. However, what fans noticed at first were his ripped muscles and a slight tan. The actor could be seen enjoying the sunlight with his glares on. He is seen clad in a white sleeveless tee in the photo and cool red frame sunglasses. Ranveer left even fitness lover Tiger Shroff in complete awe of his muscular and tanned look as he went on to drop a comment.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, "brawn munde." Tiger, who himself shares photos and videos of his workout on social media, commented, "Beastin" with a fire emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has been busy with the shooting of his next titled Cirkus. Now, he will be seen next in Sooryavanshi with Akshay and '83 with . Both films faced a delay of a year due to COVID 19 shutdown. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with YRF and director Divyang Thakkar.

Also Read|UNSEEN: Ranveer Singh's goofy moments with his cousin sisters is simply adorable; See Pics

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×