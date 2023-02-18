PIC: Ranveer Singh meets Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023; Fans REACT

Ranveer Singh is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. We all know his love for sports. He is all set to be a part of the star-studded roster for the NBA All-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City. The superstar has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 Celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others. This year Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu and comedian Hasan Minhaj joined Ranveer for the match. The latter also met up with Ben Affleck on the court during the game and fans are just going crazy. Ranveer Singh meets Ben Affleck

The official NBA social media handle of India shared a glimpse of Ranveer and Ben Affleck indulged in a conversation on the court. In the picture, actor is dressed in his team uniform while Ben wears a white light sweater with brown pants and sneakers. They captioned the post, ‘Gully Boy x Gone Girl A special buzz was in the 𝐴𝑖𝑟 at the #CelebGame!’ As soon as they shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote ‘This is all we need’, while another fan commented ‘Superman vs Bat man.’ Check out the pictures here

Ranveer interacts with his fans Ranveer also spent some quality time with his fans and also took selfies with them. The official Twitter handle of NBA India shared a picture of the actor taking selfies with his fans and wrote ‘A man of the people!’ Check out here

Ranveer Singh’s work Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus (2022) in a double role which also starred Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The love story also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film was originally due to be released in April but has been postponed to July 28 instead.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh to play with Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj and other Global icons at NBA All-star celebrity game 2023