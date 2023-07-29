PIC: Ranveer Singh takes wife Deepika Padukone to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; asks fans quirky questions

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. Since its release, Karan Johar's directorial has been receiving praise from the audience as well as critics. The unique love story between a Punjabi boy and a Bengali girl captivated the hearts of fans. Amid this, Rocky aka Ranveer took out his wife-actress Deepika Padukone to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He shared a love-filled selfie and asked fans some quirky questions.

Ranveer Singh takes wife Deepika Padukone to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A while ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable selfie with his wife Deepika Padukone as they stepped out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing inside a car. For the movie date, Deepika wore a denim outfit and her husband opted for a black hoodie. Both of them wore sunglasses.

Sharing the selfie, Ranveer asked fans some quirky questions. He wrote, "Taking her to see Rocky Rani" and added some options such as "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHHV it!, and "Chup kar chappal khayega."

Have a look:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film started well at the box office. It has registered the sixth-best opening for a Bollywood film (in Hindi) this year after Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Bholaa.

Meanwhile, apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the cast of the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.