PIC: Rhea Kapoor’s post wedding look redefines next gen bride; Don’t miss her unique skirt

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau of 13 years, Karan Boolani, in a private ceremony on August 14, 2021. Anil Kapoor's mansion has been filled with friends and family from the past few days as they were all a part of the ceremony. Although Rhea made for a stunning bride, the latest picture of her in her post-wedding attire will totally steal the show.

Rhea Kapoor’s brother-in-law Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Rhea in her post-wedding attire. She wore a red top and a white skirt. But, the skirt was not any regular skirt; it was a quirky one that unleashed the next-gen vibes. The skirt appeared to be a netted one with words like ‘Dashuri’, ‘Love’ etc. written on it with red colour. This post-wedding look was totally unique, and we bet Rhea will be an inspiration for many bride-to-be’s out there.

Take a look :

So, did you like her skirt? What do you think about it?

Yesterday, August 16, Anil Kapoor had hosted a dinner party for all his close friends and family. His Juhu mansion was filled with lovely faces from the industry. From , Janhvi Kapoor to Farah Khan, many celebs were a part of this celebration.

In fact, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani made their wedding official on social media right before this function and ever since, gorgeous pictures of the two have been doing the rounds.

