PIC: Richa Chadha spotted shooting with British actor William Moseley on London streets for Aaina

Richa Chadha needs no introduction. The sought-after female actor of the Hindi film industry, Richa Chadha has been winning many hearts with her acting prowess for over a decade now. After leaving her Indian fans in awe of her acting chops, Richa Chadha is now all set to expand her horizon and make her international debut with her next, Aaina.

The movie which marks an exciting collaboration of the Indian and British cinema, Aaina also stars popular British actor, William Moseley, besides Richa Chadha in the lead role. While makers are yet to release the first look and teaser of Richa’s highly-anticipated international outing, we have got our hands on a unseen BTS photo of Richa Chadha from the sets of Aaina, all the way from London!

Richa Chadha spotted with William Moseley in London

Richa Chadha was spotted on the streets of London where she was shooting for Aaina. A BTS photo featuring Richa with her Aaina co-star, William Moseley, has surfaced online. In the image, Richa can be seen standing side by side with William. While Richa is dressed in a blue and brown dress, William can be seen in white shirt.

Aaina marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has directed acclaimed short films, such as Shelter and Anonymous. Aaina delves into the realms of drama, exploring the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Richa Chadha’s international venture will reportedly be shot in the UK largely. However, some parts of Aaina will be shot in India too.

Richa Chadha's work front

Apart from her international venture, Aaina, Richa Chadha has Fukrey 3 in her kitty where she will reprise her popular character of Bholi Punjaban. Besides Fukrey 3, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited magnum opus web series, Heeramandi. In Heeramandi, Richa will share the screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Sehgal. Heeramandi also stars Fardeen Khan in a pivotal role. Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut in the digital space.

