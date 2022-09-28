PIC: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday keeping Rishi Kapoor in frame
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has dropped down an adorable birthday wish for brother Ranbir Kapoor keeping late father Ranbir Kapoor in a frame. Check it out here.
The impeccable bond between the siblings of the Kapoor family cannot be missed. Today, popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older. Several high-profile celebrities namely Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji etc are present at his birthday bash. However, one cannot miss the adorable message dropped by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on this occasion that will surely make your heart melt a little.
Today, Riddhima wished brother Ranbir on his 40th birthday by sharing a photo from Ranbir’s wedding ceremony. In the picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor enjoying the wedding festivities keeping a photo of his father Rishi Kapoor in a frame. For the unversed, Ranbir and Riddhima’s father Rishi Kapoor—who was a legendary Bollywood actor ----passed away in April 2020 in his struggle with leukemia. Two years later, in April 2022, Ranbir Kapoor married his long-time girlfriend and popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.
In another picture, Ridhhima shared a family picture that was clicked during Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. She captioned the Instagram story, “We love you so much” with a pink-heart emoji. Family picture includes Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni.
Speaking in detail, Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya in 2007. Kapoor rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in films like Wake Up Sid, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to name a few.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet untitled romance, and with Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Vanga's crime drama Animal.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 7 movies you MUST watch out of this heart-throb actor