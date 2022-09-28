PIC: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday keeping Rishi Kapoor in frame

The impeccable bond between the siblings of the Kapoor family cannot be missed. Today, popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older. Several high-profile celebrities namely Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji etc are present at his birthday bash. However, one cannot miss the adorable message dropped by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on this occasion that will surely make your heart melt a little.

Today, Riddhima wished brother Ranbir on his 40th birthday by sharing a photo from Ranbir’s wedding ceremony. In the picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor enjoying the wedding festivities keeping a photo of his father Rishi Kapoor in a frame. For the unversed, Ranbir and Riddhima’s father Rishi Kapoor—who was a legendary Bollywood actor ----passed away in April 2020 in his struggle with leukemia. Two years later, in April 2022, Ranbir Kapoor married his long-time girlfriend and popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.