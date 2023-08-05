PIC: Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday wish for his ‘lifeline’ Genelia Deshmukh is the cutest thing you will see

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are a much-loved couple not only in Bollywood but also on social media. They never fail to amuse their fans with their cute chemistry and funny banter. From making hilarious reels to dropping lovey-dovey photos with each other, Ritesh and Genelia have been dishing out major couple goals for their fans and followers for a long time. Now, on the occasion of Genelia’s birthday, the Ved actor has shared a cute photo with his darling wife and has also penned a long heartfelt wish for the birthday girl which is melting many hearts on the Internet.

Riteish Deshmukh pens heartfelt birthday wish for Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh turned a year older on August 5. On the occasion of Genelia’s birthday, Riteish took to his Instagram account and dropped a mushy photo with his actor-wife. In the black and white photo shared by the Ek Villain actor, the star couple can be seen striking a cuddly pose. While Genelia is all smiles and winking while looking at the camera, Ritiesh can be seen looking at her with all the love in his eyes.

While penning a birthday wish for his ‘lifeline’ and ‘biggest cheerleader’, the actor wrote, “To my best friend, my harshest critic, my diehard supporter, my partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader, my lifeline, my everything- wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank you for enriching my life, thank you for being my constant.. my reality. माझी बायको.. माझं वेड !!! I LOVE YOU #happybirthdaygenelia @geneliad.”

Fans react to Riteish Deshmukh’s post

Riteish’s fans and his industry buddies flocked to his comments section to shower their love on the birthday girl. Reacting to the Dhamaal actor’s post, Rhea Chakraborty commented, “Happy birthday beauty”. “Happy bday to her …. Such a cutie”, commented Amruta Khanvilker. “Happy birthday vahini”, wrote actor-comedian Siddharth Jadhav.

Whereas, while reacting to the couple’s mushy photo, a fan commented, “Fav couple of mine”. “SUPERB JODI” another one commented with red heart emojis.” love u both have for each other . . rarest to rarest to find in this world”, another fan commented.