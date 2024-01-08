PIC: Rohit Shetty meets 'real hero' of 12th Fail IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma; Vikrant Massey REACTS

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar is one of the most successful films of 2023. It has been receiving praise and attention on social media. The film is considered to be one of the most inspiring ones in recent years and it is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS inspector wife Shraddha Joshi. Now, a while ago, filmmaker Rohit Shetty dropped a post where he can be seen posing with the real-life IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey who portrayed the role of Manoj, reacted to the post.

Rohit Shetty meets 'real hero' of 12th Fail, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma

On January 8, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared a post featuring him with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The two can be seen flaunting bright smiles as they face the camera.

Sharing the picture, Rohit penned, "Meet the real hero of “12th Fail” Manoj Kumar Sharma, had the honour of working with him during covid, at that time he was serving for Mumbai police… if you have not seen 12th fail please do watch… it’s an inspiring story specially for students and youngsters."

Reacting to the post, Vikrant Massey wrote, "The two of you!!! (fire and red hearts)."

Vikrant Massey confirms appearances of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail

On January 1, 2024, a user on X shared a still from the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film 12th Fail which has guest appearances from Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey who played the role of IPS Manoj was quick to confirm the post.

The user wrote, "Did anyone notice in the background, the real Manoj and Shraddha in this scene? What attention to detail! #12thFail." The actor responded, "Haha!!! So I finally found someone who noticed this. True, it’s them. A small @VVCFilms tribute to them."

Additionally, the actor revealed, "Another trivia, it happened at the same place, which is Delhi Haat."

About 12th Fail

The film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

