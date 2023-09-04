PIC: Rumored ex-couple Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan pose with Kriti Sanon; fans want them to star in a film

The lead pair of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, were once rumored to be in a relationship a few years ago. Their romantic link gained attention after Sara confessed her crush on Kartik during her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan. Subsequently, leaked pictures of the two on vacation further fueled the speculation. Despite the rumored breakup, Kartik and Sara have maintained a friendly and cordial relationship, often exchanging warm greetings during public events. Recently, they crossed paths again at the success party for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, highlighting their amicable association. Now, a picture of the former couple, joined by Kriti Sanon, has surfaced on the internet, piquing the interest of fans.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan reunite for a selfie with Kriti Sanon at Gadar 2 success bash

On September 2, a grand celebration was organized in Mumbai to commemorate the phenomenal success of the recent blockbuster Gadar 2. The star-studded event saw the presence of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, along with numerous other Bollywood personalities. A photograph capturing the trio together from that night has been widely circulated on social media, stirring excitement among fans. They've enthusiastically labeled them the new trio in the industry and are fervently requesting for them to be cast together in an upcoming movie. Have a look:

