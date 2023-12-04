PIC: Saba Azad cannot stop gushing over beau Hrithik Roshan’s poster as Squadron Leader Patty from Fighter
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, expressed her admiration for his sharp look in the upcoming action movie Fighter after the poster was released today.
Today, Hrithik Roshan caused a sensation on the internet with the release of the poster for his much-anticipated film, Fighter. The upcoming aerial action movie, featuring Deepika Padukone as well, is gearing up for an exciting promotional campaign. In the film, Hrithik takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Adding to the buzz, Hrithik's ever-supportive girlfriend, Saba Azad, couldn't contain her admiration for his dashing appearance.
Saba Azad goes gaga over Hrithik Roshan’s poster from Fighter
On Monday of December 4, the makers of the highly awaited film Fighter unveiled the official poster, showcasing Hrithik Roshan in his captivating role as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, across their various social media platforms.
In the aftermath of the poster revelation, Saba Azad turned to her Instagram Stories to express her reaction. Showcasing Hrithik's poster, she penned a spirited message, "Go Patty (fire emojis) @hrithikroshan."
Have a look!
On the poster, Hrithik exudes a striking presence in his air force uniform. His countenance is intense, captured mid-action while removing his sunglasses. In the accompanying caption, Hrithik delves into further details about his character, revealing, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."
Anil Kapoor, essaying a noteworthy role in the movie, commented, “Can’t imagine anybody who could play Patty in #Fighter better than @hrithikroshan! A true phenomenon. The Sexiest Man Alive!”
More about Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter
As per an exclusive report on Pinkvilla, the Fighter team is gearing up for an extensive 50-day promotional campaign, scheduled to commence with the teaser launch this week.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, the film features a stellar cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Mark your calendars, as Fighter is slated to hit the theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India's Republic Day.
