PIC: Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and his family for sister Sunaina's birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to make heads turn every time they step out in the city in style. The love birds started seeing each other in January 2022 and since then they have been enjoying every bit of their relationship. Hrithik has introduced Saba to his family and she is often seen attending their get-togethers. Recently, she was seen attending Hrithik's sister Sunaina's 51st birthday party. Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan, who is also a fitness enthusiast like him, took to social media and offered a glimpse of the celebration. Saba Azad attends Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina's birthday bash

Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram handle and posted a happy family picture. The picture features Hrithik, Saba, Rakesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan and other family members. The birthday girl is seen sitting in the middle with a mouthwatering cake kept on the table. The War actor is seen posing next to Saba with his hand on her shoulder. Along with the picture, Pinkie penned a beautiful note for her daughter. Her post read, "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina … my sunshine,my life, my heartbeat. your happiness means the world to all of your family. we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all … we want your life filled with colours." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, celebs were seen reacting to it. Neetu Kapoor dropped red heart emojis while Jackie Shroff wrote, "Happy Birthday Sunaina." Farhan Akhtar's mom Honey Irani commented, "Happy birthday Sunaina, have a great year. Lots of love and best wishes." Even fans of Hrithik and Saba were seen showering Sunaina with love and blessings. Director Rakesh Roshan also posted a sweet picture with his daughter on social media and wished her on her birthday. Along with the picture, he wrote a heartwarming note that read, "Nothing lights up the world more than you! Keep the brightness with your smile. Happy birthday my daughter Niks."



Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's family vacay Recently, the love birds were seen jetting off to France with his kids and cousin Pashmina. They went on a family vacay during Christmas. Hrithik dropped an adorable family picture that dished out major 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' vibes. They were seen posing amid snowcapped mountains in their winter outfits.

Work front Hrithik is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He has collaborated with Deepika Padukone for the first time for India's first aerial action film. They recently shot the first schedule in Assam. The duo will start shooting for the second schedule after Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John Abraham releases. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also has Krrish 4 and War 2 in the pipeline. Recently, in a fan interaction, Hrithik spoke about War 2. He said, "Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression (on what’s happening). I am not saying anything." Further speaking about Krrish 4, he said, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon." During the interaction, when Hrithik was asked to share one fact and one rumour about the plot of Krrish 4, he shared an interesting reply. He shared, "Krrish looses… Jadoo Dies. It’s a tough one, tricky too."

