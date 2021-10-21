In PIC: Saba Pataudi’s adorable throwback moment with nephew Jeh will melt your heart

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi is quite an avid social media user. She often hops on to social media, where she shares beautiful pictures featuring the Pataudi family. Netizens swoon over these sweet, unseen moments which frequently go viral in no time. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Saba took to her Instagram handle yet again, and shared the most adorable picture with Saif and Kareena’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, and it will surely melt your heart.

A few moments back, Saba took to her Instagram space where she shared a throwback moment with her baby nephew Jeh. In the picture, Jeh can be seen in Saba’s arms, while he fascinatedly looked at the distance, and pulled one of Saba’s earrings. Sharing this picture, aunt Saba wrote a sweet note in the caption that read, “Jeh...my JAAN ..MISSING my munchkin Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he's aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fist! #missyou #nephew #jeh #jaan #love #you #alwaysandforever #familyfirst #kareenakapoorkhan #saifalikhanpataudi #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan”.

As soon as she shared the picture, netizens flooded it with likes and comments. They swooned over baby Jeh and called him cute. One user wrote, “Masha Allah soooo cuteee”, while another’s comment read, “How cute”. Many others dropped red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Last evening, Jeh was photographed by the media with his nanny, while he was reportedly headed to Kareena’s friend Amrita Arora’s son’s birthday party. Jehangir was seen wearing his yellow t-shirt over his blue shorts. He also wore blue coloured shoes. Indeed, Kareena’s baby boy looked adorably cute.

