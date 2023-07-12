PIC: Saira Banu recalls how she turned glamorous' for Koi Jeeta Koi Haara, credits THIS person

Saira Banu is one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema. She made her debut in 1961 with the film Junglee and quickly became one of the most popular stars of her generation. However, it was her role in the 1976 film Koi Jeeta Koi Haara that marked a significant transformation in her career.

In Junglee, Banu portrayed a simple village girl, donning modest attire and featuring a natural, unglamorous appearance. However, the film Koi Jeeta Koi Haara brought about a dramatic transformation for her character. In this movie, she evolved into a sophisticated and glamorous woman, adorned with exquisite gowns and jewelry, while her hair was styled in an elegant updo.

Further she mentioned in her instagram post “this is a vivid memory of my metamorphosis from my first film appearance in JUNGLEE to out and out glamorous roles as this one in Koi Jeeta koi haara... Junglee, was a massively successful hit and the first popular Indian EASTMAN colour film... until now all great colour movies such as AAN were processed at London by Technicolour... In my personal transition from a 16 year kid who wore her own best clothes in 1961 in Junglee to the svelte Western blonde of PURAB AUR PACCHIM... I achieved this transformation with the entire help and guidance of the Great Lady that was my mother..” This transformation was not coincidental but rather a deliberate effort. Banu's mother, Naseem Banu, a former beauty queen and fashion icon, played a pivotal role in shaping her daughter's distinctive sense of style. Collaboratively, they crafted a look that merged timelessness with glamour, leaving a lasting impression.

The feathers featured in the photo shared by Banu were sourced from the esteemed Lido Paris, a renowned nightclub recognized for its extravagant costumes and captivating performances. These feathers, bestowed upon Banu by her mother, served as a gift that contributed to the overall allure and completion of the glamorous outfit.

Banu's transformation from Junglee to Koi Jeeta Koi Haara is a testament to her talent and her mother's guidance. She successfully transitioned from a young girl to a sophisticated woman and went on to become one of the most popular stars in Indian cinema for many years to come.

In addition to her successful acting career, Banu also ventured into entrepreneurship and became a flourishing businesswoman. She established a chain of beauty salons and launched her own clothing line. Furthermore, she dedicated herself to philanthropy, actively working to raise awareness about various social issues.

Saira Banu remains a true iconic figure in Indian cinema. Not only was she a highly talented actress, but she also excelled as a successful businesswoman and dedicated philanthropist. Her beauty, grace, and commitment to making a difference in the world will forever be remembered and treasured.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saira Banu’s Instagram debut: Heartwarming post about Dilip Kumar; Reminisces his Love for her in sarees