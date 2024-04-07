PIC: Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan pose with politician Ashish Shelar; enjoy lunch together

Superstar Salman Khan makes headlines wherever he goes. Recently, the actor had a good time with his father Salim Khan at the house of politician Ashish Shelar. The politician shared the picture and wrote a heartwarming note as well.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan enjoy lunch time at with politician Ashish Shelar

On April 7, renowned politician Ashish Shelar shared a picture with Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The actor can be seen posing with them donning a grey t-shirt and brown pants. His father wore a yellow shirt and blue pants.

Sharing the picture, the politician wrote, "Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @beingsalmankhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity!! #Charity"

Salman Khan's work front

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. At the screening of Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan was questioned about the much-awaited Dabangg 4.

Salman responded, "Bhot Jald, Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

On the other hand, he has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. The Bull will mark the collaboration between Karan Johar and Salman Khan, nearly 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Backed by Dharma Productions and helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government within hours.

