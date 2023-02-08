PIC: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Fans 'can't wait' for the Eid release

Superstar Salman Khan was recently seen setting the screens on fire with his appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The audience went gaga after watching them together on the big screen. Pathaan was released on January 25th and on the same day, Salman launched the teaser of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It was truly a double treat for all Salman fans. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting to watch his Eid release in theatres. On Wednesday morning, Salman took to social media and announced the wrap of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman shared a picture of himself from the film as he announced the wrap. In the picture, he is seen sporting a white shirt and a black tie. He is also seen donning his famous bracelet and earrings in both ears. The clean-shaven Salman looked absolutely handsome. Along with the picture, he wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans were seen reacting to it. They expressed excitement about the release. Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal also commented, "Good luck bhai." A fan wrote, "Can't wait." Another fan wrote, "It will be Blockbuster."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding

Recently, Salman and Pooja hit headlines after the superstar was seen attending her brother's wedding. The pictures and videos from the wedding went viral on the Internet. Salman, who looked stunning in an all-black outfit, also posed with Pooja's family. On the other hand, Pooja danced to Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyao Ke Bade Bhaiyaa from Hum Saath Saath Hain at her brother's sangeet. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the duo.

Work front

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.