PIC: Salman Khan flaunts beard look as he chills in 'green zone'; fans say 'Sikandar is here'

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Sikandar. It is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Since the announcement was made, fans have eagerly awaited each update about the film. In the latest development, the shooting began on June 18.

On July 3, a while ago, Salman took to his social media account and dropped a picture of himself enjoying a scenic beauty.

Salman Khan's new picture gets love from fans

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Salman Khan shared a new picture of himself. In the snap, he can be seen flaunting his new beard look that he developed for the film Sikandar. The actor sits amid a greenery location and enjoys the scenic beauty.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "Green Zone..."

Have a look:

Reacting to his ew picture, one fan wrote, "Sikandar is here." Another commented, "Pyara se pyara bhai jaan (red hearts)" A third fan said, "King salman khan." Others were also dropping lovely comments, red hearts, and fire emojis.

Per the schedule, the shooting for Sikandar began today, June 18. That day, the team did a look test and photo shoot. A video of the shooting from the film sets also surfaced on social media.

More about Sikandar

With the much-awaited film, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are marking their reunion after the 2014 Eid blockbuster Kick. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, and the action entertainer is set for an Eid 2025 release. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman.

On April 11, Bhaijaan made the announcement on Instagram and revealed the title of the film. He wrote, “Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Meanwhile, a Times Now report suggests that the team behind Mission Impossible is likely to design an action sequence for Salman Khan's film, Sikandar.

The report further mentioned that the action directors who executed the famous jump scene from the Mission Impossible series will design the crucial action scene for Sikandar. However, Salman Khan and the Sikandar team have not confirmed the news.

