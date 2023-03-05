PIC: Salman Khan happily poses with a female fan on the sets of Tiger 3; Fans love his new look

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited film, Tiger 3. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, the audience will get to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's reunion yet again after Pathaan. The excitement around Tiger 3 is sky-high and fans can't wait to see Salman in the action avatar after so long. Recently, a picture of Salman posing with a fan surfaced on the Internet and fans think that it is taken on the sets of Tiger 3.

Salman Khans' picture with a fan from the sets of Tiger 3 goes viral

In the picture, Salman is seen donning a blue shirt and a black flat cap. He is seen flaunting his new look while posing with a fan. His fan is in awe of him. The picture has got all the Salman fans quite excited. A paparazzo shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "#salmankhan obliged his fan during the Tiger 3 shoot." Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared on the Internet, fans were seen going gaga over Salman's look. A fan wrote, "Looking fab." Another fan commented, "Tiger is ready." One of the comments also read, "Can't wait for Tiger 3." Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is all set to start shooting for his special appearance in April. The superstars will be shooting together in Mumbai. Other details about their shooting schedule have been kept under wraps. It will be interesting to see how Pathaan and Tiger will reunite in the film. Tiger 3 is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2023.

Work front

Before Tiger 3, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Eid release is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and others in key roles.

