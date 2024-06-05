PIC: Salman Khan poses with fan before attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Among the many celebs who attended the recently hosted second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant was Salman Khan. The Tiger 3 actor was also spotted at the event after multiple footage from the bash went viral.

A while ago, a fan of bhaijaan dropped an image with him that was probably clicked before the actor went to attend the lavish soiree in Italy. Check it out!

Salman Khan poses with a fan in an unseen PIC from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding

The by-lanes of B-town were empty from May 29 to June 1 because most of the celebs were on a luxury cruise, having the time of their lives at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash. Salman Khan also reached the venue to celebrate the soon-to-be-married couple's gala event.

Hours ago, a fan took to Instagram to share an image clicked with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. In the photo, Khan looked dapper donning a blue and white striped shirt paired with blue pants. With his clean-shaven look, he rocked a classic black cap. The actor sat on a couch with the user who posted the photo from Palmero Italy.

Take a look:

The user, who describes himself as a bartender, had also earlier dropped several glimpses from Italy and France indicating that he was also on the celebrity cruise that hosted the Bollywood biggies. Nearly a week ago, he had shared two other images with Salman Khan.

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash

After bringing all of Bollywood to Jamnagar, earlier this year, at their first pre-wedding celebration, the couple welcomed their loved ones on board the cruise ship. Not just Salman Khan, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana and Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, dad-to-be Ranveer Singh, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others were at the celebration. American actor and comedian, Adam Sandler was also invited.

As seen in several viral clips from the gala, popular international musicians like Andrea Bocelli, and rapper Pitbull joined the list of entertainers who kept everyone on the floor. Guru Randhawa also made Ranveer groove to his live singing with Orry.

