PIC: Salman Khan thanks fans for supporting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan; Fans say 'Waiting for Tiger 3'

Superstar Salman Khan, who is quite active on social media, is currently enjoying the release of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Amid enjoying a positive response at the box office, Salman took to social media and thanked his fans for 'love and support'.

Salman Khan thanks fans for loving Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the picture, Salman is seen sporting a black shirt and looking absolutely dapper. The clean-shaven Salman is seen flashing his smile while posing with his painting in the backdrop. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u, really appreciate it #KBKJ." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans were seen gushing over his looks. A fan wrote, "No Need To Thankyou , Sir Ye to hamara Farz hai." Another fan commented, "Keep shining BHAIJAAN. love you bhaijaan. waiting for tiger 3." One of the comments also read, "Our pleasure and love #BhaiJaan aur aap ek usool bhul gaye ho, no sorry and no thank you."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan took a slow start on day one but it saw a positive jump as the numbers doubled on the second day. The audience has been loving Salman and Pooja's chemistry in the film. Even Venkatesh Daggubati's performance is praised by everyone.

Work front

Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3. It is one of the most awaited films of this year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

