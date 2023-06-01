PIC: Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 94th birth anniversary; Calls her his 'guiding light'

Actor Sanjay Dutt was close to his mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Today, on her 94th birth anniversary, Sanjay took to social media and shared a priceless picture of her. The veteran actress featured in films like Mother India, Andaaz, Shree 420 and more. The actor remembered his mom and also penned a sweet note.

Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

The Kalank actor shared a black-and-white picture of Nargis on his Instagram handle. In his heartfelt note, he went on to call her his 'guiding light'. He wrote, "To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always." The veteran actress passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer days before the release of Sanju's debut film Rocky. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his daughter Trishala Dutt dropped kiss emojis. His wife Maanayata Dutt, Ali Fazal and Prateik Babbar dropped heart emojis. Even fans were seen remembering the iconic actress.

Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt also penned a special note for their mom. She shared a picture of Nargis and wrote, "Happy birthday, to my angel, I can't see her but that's OK, my senses feel her presence every step of the way, I know her physical form left me years ago. Her laughter, her warmth her loving care she has left these beautiful memories even though she isnt there, but her essence remains with me everywhere."

One of the fans wrote, "Love you dear Priya. Sending much love your way and deepest prayers for Nargis ji’s divine soul on her birthday. You carry her legacy forward with your goodness." Another fan wrote, "She was so charming and elegant."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be reportedly seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He also has a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.