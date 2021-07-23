PIC: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata pens an earnest note on her birthday: With age comes gratitude

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for over a decade now and their rock-solid marriage has stood the test of time. Maanayata celebrated her birthday and Sanjay had taken to Instagram to share a wonderful note for her. He shared a video assembled by a bunch of pictures as he reminisced of his time together with his wife. He wrote a lovely caption, which read, “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom! @maanayata” along with a heart emoticon.”

Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram and shared a highly fashionable picture of her in a lovely attire. She penned an earnest note as she thanked everyone for the wishes. She philosophically mentioned the gratitude that comes with age and how a life can be enhanced in positive ways. Her caption read, “With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances our lives in so many positive ways... #celebratinglife #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod”.

Take a look at the post:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot on 7 February 2008 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. Later in 2010, the couple were blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Both their kids have recently joined social media. Iqra and Shahraan dedicated lovely posts for her mommy dear. Iqra shared a wonderful picture and wrote, “Happy birthday mama ! I love you so much, Shahraan shared an adorable picture with Maanayata adding, “Happy birthday Mama!!I love you very very much”.

