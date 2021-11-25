PIC: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai on Thanksgiving

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace the audiences for its premiere. During the day, Atrangi Re’s trailer took social media by storm, now, just a few hours after, the lead actress of the film, Sara, took to Instagram to say thanks to her director Aanand L Rai.

On the special occasion of Thanksgiving, the Atrangi Re actress expressed her gratitude for the filmmakers by sharing a stunning throwback photo from the sets of the film. In the behind-the-scenes picture, Sara can be seen resting her head on the filmmaker’s shoulder as the camera captures them. Both Sara and Rai are beaming with joy amidst greenery and while sharing the photo, the star kid wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving. I’m truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku. Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai #AtrangiRe #bts #tbt #gratitude #thankful.”

Take a look at the post here:

This comes just hours after the release of Atrangi Re trailer which is undoubtedly full of masti and masala. The short teaser showcases how Dhanush and Sara are forced to marry each other. However, as time passes, quirky chemistry develops between the two. As they begin to fall in love, Akshay Kumar enters into the picture, thereby a confusing love triangle is formed between the trio. With upbeat music, the trailer aptly gives us a hint, that the movie is going to be filled with gripping twists and turn.

Talking more about Sara Ali Khan’s professional front, the actress who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, is now bracing for the release of Atrangi Re on December 24, this year. Apart from this, Sara has also made headlines for her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next.

