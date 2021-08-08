PIC: Sara Ali Khan kicks off Saturday night with ‘yummy dinner’ alongside Manish Malhotra and mother Amrita

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan kick-started her weekend on a delicious note. On Saturday night, the Kedarnath star took to her Instagram space to give fans a sneak peek of her ‘yummy dinner’ alongside fashion maverick Manish Malhotra and mother Amrita Singh. In the picture shared on her story, Sara can be seen dressed casually in a white formal shirt which was paired with ripped denims. The Coolie No.1 added colour pops to her look with her pink statement sling bag and matching heels.

Mother Amrita Singh, who is often found to be twinning with her daughter, this time opted for a completely contrast look. She donned a black top paired with olive green jeans. Meanwhile, a matching statement bag and quirky footwear rounded off Amrita Singh’s look in the photo. Speaking of Manish Malhotra, the fashion maverick joined Sara and Amrita donning a casual printed shirt paired with denims and sneakers. While sharing the picture, Sara said, “Thank you for yummy dinner and a lovely evening”.

Previously Sara sent social media abuzz with her unique travel video featuring as the ‘most beautiful tour guide’. The Love Aaj Kal actor created a video collage from her trips to various places including Delhi, Bihar, Jaipur and more, thereby making it a visual delight for those who have been eagerly waiting to travel. Greeting fans from Delhi’s heritage to roaming and trekking in the hilly regions of Sangla, the short clip covered it all.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside . The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles.

