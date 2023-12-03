PIC: Sara Ali Khan poses with 'parchai and prerna' Amrita Singh's portrait; check out the uncanny resemblance

Sara Ali Khan undeniably carries the striking resemblance of her mother, Amrita Singh, proving the uncanny similarity in their physical appearances. The evidence was brought to light once more as Sara shared pictures, gracefully posing alongside a portrait of Amrita Singh in her home. With heartfelt affection, Sara referred to her mother as her 'parchai' and 'prerna,’ emphasizing the profound connection they share.

Sara Ali Khan poses in ethnic with mother Amrita Singh’s portrait

On Sunday, December 3, Sara Ali Khan graced her Instagram Stories with a captivating image. Seated on a chair in her home, the backdrop adorned with a montage of cherished moments captured in picture frames, Sara donned an elegant blue and golden ethnic suit paired with golden juttis. Complementing her attire were golden earrings and a bracelet, adding a touch of finesse to her ensemble.

Sara struck a graceful pose, with one hand delicately placed under her chin, echoing an uncanny resemblance to her mother, Amrita Singh. In the background, Amrita's portrait in a white saree mirrored a similar pose. Accompanying the picture, Sara penned heartfelt words, referring to her mother as both her 'Parchai' (shadow) and 'Prerna' (inspiration).

In the festive spirit of Diwali last month, Sara Ali Khan played host to an intimate celebration at her residence. The familial warmth radiated as Sara, accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, embraced a coordinated theme with their white and golden ensembles. The joyous gathering also included the presence of Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Nidhi Dutta, and other notable guests.

