PIC: Sara Ali Khan is a soothing vision in lavender as she spends her Sunday by the Narmada River

Sara Ali Khan is having a gala time in Madhya Pradesh where she is shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. Sara is just a few films old in Bollywood, yet, the young stress has successfully managed to remain in the limelight. Apart from her performances in films, Sara has also impressed fans with her fun and vibrant personality on social media. She often posts pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, while fans keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Sara yet again treated fans to a slew of pictures showcasing how she spent her Sunday.

An hour back, Sara Ali Khan took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a few new pictures from her travel diaries in Madhya Pradesh, where she is shooting for her next film. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying her Sunday blissfully amidst the serene scenes at Maheshwar Ghat by the river Narmada. As Sara sat on a boat and smiled for pictures, a fort could be seen in the background. Sara looked nothing short of a vision in her ethnic wear as she opted for a lavender sharara. She kept her hair open and kept her makeup fresh and minimal. The Kedarnath actress shared the pictures with a caption featuring a few emojis.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Currently, she is working on Mimi director Laxman Utekar’s next project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Both Sara and Vicky have been shooting for the yet-to-be-named film in Madhya Pradesh since December. They have wrapped up the first schedule of the movie today, on the 23rd of January.

